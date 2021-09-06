Four Tet, Skrillex and Jamie xx to play surprise London gig tomorrow

Four Tet, Skrillex and Jamie xx have announced a last-minute, intimate show in East London tomorrow (September 7).

The three huge artists will play the 150-capacity Moth Club in Hackney, with tickets having gone on sale this morning. You can find any remaining tickets here.

The gig will feature warm-up from Chloe Robinson, and kicks off at 7pm with a 2am curfew.

The show comes two weeks after Jamie xx’s headline slot at London’s All Points East festival, and a month ahead of three huge shows from Four Tet at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

In July, meanwhile, both Four Tet and Jamie xx announced shows as part of the forthcoming season of shows at Manchester’s The Warehouse Project.

Four Tet will headline a self-curated line-up on October 9 that also includes DJ EZ, Goldie, Boys Noize, Joy Orbison, and a special opening set from Floating Points and Ben UFO.

Jamie xx’s curation will take place on November 12, and feature Honey Dijon, Overmono,

Skee Mask and more.

Among the other acts heading to Warehouse Project this year are Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Migos, Caribou and more.

Last month, meanwhile, Four Tet launched legal action against label Domino, claiming damages for a historic royalty rate applied to downloads and streaming revenue of his music.

Kieran Hebden alleges that the label is in breach of contract over its 18 per cent royalty rate (which Domino applied to record sales) and that a “reasonable” rate of 50 per cent should have been given to downloads/streams.