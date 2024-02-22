Four Tet’s All Dayer Festival returns to London this summer

Four Tet has announced that his All Dayer Festival is set to return to London’s Finsbury Park in August this year.

The producer himself will play a five-hour set at the event, which will take place on Saturday, August 10. Also on the bill are Anthony Naples, Champion, DJ ADHD, Mala and others, with more expected to be announced.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 11am on March 5, and you can get yours here.

The event was officially announced by the London promoters Krankbrother on Instagram, who wrote: “After two unforgettable sold out years, we’re back for round 3. On the same beautiful tree-lined carriageway within Finsbury Park, Four Tet will once again play an unmissable 5 hour set.”

Last week, Four Tet also announced his new album ‘Three’, which will be out on March 15 via his own label Text Records. He also shared the latest single ‘Daydream Repeat’. You can pre-order it here.

Set to contain eight tracks, the album will mark the UK producer’s first full-length record in nearly four years – following on from the 2020 albums ‘Sixteen Oceans’, ‘871’ and ‘Parallel’.

Four Tet has also been announced as a one of the acts on the bill for this year’s Bonnaroo.

Running between June 13 and 16, other acts already announced for the 2024 instalment include Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, Cage The Elephant, Parcels, Idles, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Fisher, and more.

Last year, Hebden joined forces with Skrillex and Fred again.. and closed out the second weekend of Coachella. They took over the “TBA” slot after Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday, which came after Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to the festival.

Before that, the three performed together at New York’s Madison Square Garden, selling out the surprise show within minutes.

In a four-star review of the show, NME shared: “As dance music bounces off the walls of the Garden not only does the venue take on a different hue thanks to rapid neon flashing lights, but the energy is different too. Fans are overflowing in the aisles but despite the venue being densely packed, everyone’s dancing together in sync proving the thousands of revellers are connected by much more than their ability to rapidly purchase a ticket.”