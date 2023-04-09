Four Tet’s former band Fridge to reissue ‘Happiness’ for 20th anniversary

Fridge, the band that Kieran Hebden was in before launching Four Tet, are to reissue their fourth studio album ‘Happiness’, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

According to a press release, Hebden has “restored, reconstructed, and remastered” the album, which is due to be released on May 26 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Fridge was formed in 1996 by Hebden, Adem Ilhan (aka Adem) and Sam Jeffers, with the band releasing ten singles and four albums in their first four years together.

They weaved multiple genres together before settling on a post-rock sound, eventually including jazz, electronica and more in their compositions.

‘Happiness’, their most successful album, was released in 2001 and was followed by their final album ‘The Sun’ in 2007, which arrived after a six-year hiatus. At the time, NME described ‘Happiness’ as “easily their finest record yet, a genre-shrugging masterpiece of delicate musicianship and warm feeling.”

In other news, last month, Everything But The Girl shared a new version of their track ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ remixed by Four Tet.

The single was shared by the duo comprising Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn on March 29 and is the opening track of a new remix EP. An instrumental version of the remix is also included.

“We’ve always loved that meditative but propulsive thing in [Four Tet aka] Kieran [Hebden]’s music. The restraint mixed with momentum,” the pair said addressing the remix.

“It is something that we often explore as well, so asking him to rework one of our songs felt like a great fit. There is a confident lightness of touch to his remix, underpinned by a raw killer beat, and a beautiful final third where all the subtle intricacies of his additional production coalesce.”

Also last month, Four Tet teamed up once again with Fred Again.. and Skrillex for new song, ‘Baby Again..’.

The track debuted during Fred Again..’s viral Boiler Room set last summer but it was also played at the trio’s recent show at New York’s Madison Square Garden during a climactic moment midway through the set where the house lights went off.

The trio’s Madison Square Garden show took place in February. It lasted five hours and sold out in three minutes.