Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden shares new KH song ‘Looking At Your Pager’

Four Tet‘s Kieran Hebden has shared a new song under his KH moniker – listen to ‘Looking At Your Pager’ below.

Hebden has used the moniker sporadically throughout his career, most notably on the Nelly Furtado-sampling 2019 hit ‘Only Human’.

‘Looking At Your Pager’ centres around a sample of 3LW’s 2000 single ‘No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)’. Speaking of the track’s genesis and eventual release, Hebden said: “This track was made in the summer last year just before my first festival set in a long time. I wanted something new to play that would feel universal, positive and futuristic and this is what I came up with.

Advertisement

“Since then I think more people have asked me about this track than for anything else I’ve ever made and I’ve had amazing times playing it to the best crowds you could ask for. It took quite a while to get approval for the vocal sample but it finally happened recently and now the music is out in the world for everyone.”

Listen to ‘Looking At Your Pager’ below.

Last summer, Four Tet announced he was claiming damages against his former label Domino for a historic royalty rate applied to downloads and streaming revenue of his music first released in the ’00s. In legal documents seen by Music Week Hebden and his lawyers argued that “a reasonable royalty rate…has at all material times been at least 50 per cent”.

In November, Hebden then revealed that Domino had removed three of his albums on the label (‘Pause’, ‘Rounds’ and ‘Everything Ecstatic’) in a bid to stop the legal case.

Domino has argued that, because digital downloads (including streams) were considered a new technology format in the early ’00s, Hebden is only entitled to 75 per cent of 18 per cent of the dealer price (i.e. a 13.5 per cent royalty rate), although it had raised it to 18 per cent on a discretionary basis.

Advertisement

‘Pause’, ‘Rounds’ and ‘Everything Ecstatic’ and other music was then returned to streaming services after a judge ruled that Hebden’s legal team should be allowed to pursue a case for breach of contract over the removal of albums from DSPs.

Hebden’s lawyers argued at a hearing last December that removing his albums from streaming services was a breach of contract and that copyright to the masters should revert back to him. Those recording rights are currently with Domino for the life of copyright period of 70 years.