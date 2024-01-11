Fox News ask if Taylor Swift is part of a Pentagon covert operation

Fox News has commented on the ongoing success of Taylor Swift, suggesting that she may be part of a Pentagon covert operation.

The moment took place when news anchor Jesse Watters threw the singer’s mainstream prominence into question and went on a rant about if she could be part of a psychological operation manufactured by the CIA.

“Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world… She’s been blanketed across the sports media entertainment atmosphere,” he said at the start of the five-minute-long segment.

“I like her music, she’s alright, but I mean have you ever wondered why or how she blew up like this,” he added. “Well around four years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting. What kind of asset? A psyop for combating online misinformation.”

In the segment on Jesse Watters Primetime, broadcasted earlier this week (January 9), the anchor went on to play a brief clip from 2019, which he described as a Pentagon employee pitching NATO on Swift as a potential asset.

One issue with the clip, however, was that, as highlighted by Mediaite, the woman in the video doesn’t work for the Pentagon – she is a research engineer in applied physics at Johns Hopkins University who was giving a presentation at NATO’s International Conference on Cyber Conflict, or CYCON.

Is Taylor Swift a Pentagon PsyOp asset? pic.twitter.com/yHp8WywKh8 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 10, 2024

While going on to admit that neither he nor Fox News had any actual evidence or proof that Swift is a psyop for the government, he did go on to speculate that her relationship with Travis Kelce may play a role.

Here, he started pointing out that the American football star has used his platform to promote vaccines for Pfizer, as well as also recalling the time when President Joe Biden mistook Swift for Britney Spears last year.

Later, he welcomed former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan onto the show to speculate about how the Biden administration might use a figure like Swift. Check out the segment in the clip above.

In other Taylor Swift news, at the start of the year, it was reported that her concert film The Eras Tour had officially become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time. As of last week (January 7), it overtook Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m).

Elsewhere, a course on Taylor Swift at Harvard University has proved so popular that the institution is seeking more teaching assistants to help deliver it.