Foxes shares huge new dancefloor-filler, ‘Friends In The Corner’

Foxes has shared a huge new song as she continues her comeback – watch the video for ‘Friends In The Corner’ below.

The track is the third new song that the singer – real name Louisa Allen – has shared this year, following the release of her 2016 album ‘All I Need’.

After making her comeback in May with the release of her new single ‘Love Not Loving You’, Foxes then shared another new song, ‘Woman’, and ‘Friends In The Corner’ is a euphoric next preview of the singer’s future.

Discussing the new song, Foxes says: “It was a weekend away with a close group of friends and I considered them to be strong and together, but for some reason at that time they all showed a vulnerable side I’d never seen before.

“It might have been the age we were at, but everyone’s hidden struggles came to the forefront and it made me realise the older we get sometimes the more fragile we become. It really hit home that we shouldn’t take each other for granted and we’ve really got to look out for our friends.

“It’s becoming more and more apparent that we all suffer from mental health issues on some level and at different times in our lives. There really shouldn’t be any stigma around this anymore. We’re all in it together.”

The new video for ‘Friends In The Corner’, which features a cameo from Foxes as a tattoo artist, stars Zara Gabiddon and Natasha Trigg as two friends on a roadtrip. Watch it above.

Reviewing Foxes’ last album, 2016’s ‘All I Need’, NME wrote: “A singer-songwriter’s pop album through and through, strong melodies and fluid songwriting take precedence over the usual disjointed melee of devices and decontextualised hooks that come about when producers write albums.”

It concluded: “‘All I Need’ is Britain’s pop industry going head-to-head with America’s heaviest hitters, and triumphing.”