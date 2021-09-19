Foxing announce UK and European tour for 2022

St. Louis art-rockers Foxing have announced a 15-date run of headline shows for the UK and Europe, set to kick off at Brighton venue Patterns on Wednesday May 4, 2022.

A further seven shows will take place in the UK throughout the first two weeks of May, before the band hit the stage in Belgium for a one-off show at Brussels’ AB Club, and five cities in Germany. The tour will wrap up in Amsterdam on Saturday May 21, with the band making an appearance at the London Calling festival.

Tickets for all shows are available now from the band’s website.

We are pleased to announce our DDTM UK/European tour. To say we miss you in the UK and EU would be a criminal understatement. We cannot wait to see you in ‘22. Tickets on sale this Friday at foxingtheband.com Posted by Foxing on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Foxing released their fourth studio album, ‘Draw Down The Moon’, on August 6 via Hopeless. The album spawned a total of five singles, including the title track, ‘Where The Lightning Strikes Twice’ and ‘If I Believed in Love’.

The band also have a 38-date run of North American shows coming up, set to kick off in Dallas next month, and wrap up in Montreal next March.

Foxing’s 2022 UK and European tour dates are:

MAY

Wednesday 4 – Brighton, Patterns

Thursday 5 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

Friday 6 – Glasgow, The Hug & Pint

Saturday 7 – Manchester, Gullivers

Sunday 8 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Monday 9 – Newport, Le Pub

Wednesday 11 – Southampton, The Joiners

Thursday 12 – London, Scala

Saturday 14 – Brussels, AB Club

Monday 16 – Cologne, Blue Shell

Tuesday 17 – Hamburg, Hebebühne

Wednesday 18 – Berlin, Urban Spree

Thursday 19 – Munich, Kranhalle

Friday 20 – Trier, Mergener Hof e.V.

Saturday 21 – Amsterdam, London Calling Festival