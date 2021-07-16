Foxing drop the dynamic title track for ‘Draw Down The Moon’ alongside André De Shields-starring video

St. Louis art-rockers Foxing have shared the title track for their forthcoming album ‘Draw Down The Moon’, alongside a cinematic film clip starring Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate André De Shields.
The video – directed and edited by the trio of Conor Murphy, Dylan Schnitker and Hayden Molinarolo – was filmed on the set of the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, in which De Shields also starred. Take a look at it below:
Musically, ‘Draw Down The Moon’ is a palpably dynamic encapsulation of Foxing’s stylistic evolution, starting off with a showcase of the funky, synth-accented pop-rock they’ve explored in recent times, before progressively veering into a raging post-hardcore jam more aligned with their earlier releases.
It comes as the fifth single from the album of the same name, due for release on August 6 via the band’s own Grand Paradise label (in tandem with Hopeless Records). Thus far, Foxing have also shared ‘Speak With The Dead’, ‘Go Down Together’, ‘Where The Lightning Strikes Twice’ and ‘If I Believed in Love’.
Fans will be able to hear cuts from the new LP live when Foxing embark on a 38-date run of North American tour dates in October, supporting longtime collaborators Manchester Orchestra (with whom they also worked on ‘Draw Down The Moon’).
Catch the full list of tour dates below, and head to Manchester Orchestra’s website to score tickets.
Foxing will also headline their own album release show on Saturday August 14, taking place at The Pageant in their native St. Louis. Tickets to that gig are on sale now from the venue’s website, with the band promising to tattoo a slice of butter cake on frontman Conor Murphy if it sells out.
🔔Attention tattoo artists🔔
We’re going to need someone to tattoo gooey butter cake on Conor if our *concert sells out on August 14th. Looking for any and all interpretations of gooey butter cake for tattoo.
*secure that ticket y’allhttps://t.co/W53DX2IwdK
— Foxing (@Foxing) July 13, 2021
Manchester Orchestra’s 2021-2022 tour dates, with support from Foxing, are:
OCTOBER
Tuesday 5 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
Wednesday 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Friday 8 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues
Saturday 9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Sunday 10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Tuesday 12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Wednesday 13 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Friday 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Saturday 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
Monday 18 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
Tuesday 19 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Thursday 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
NOVEMBER
Tuesday 16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Wednesday 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Thursday 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
Friday 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
FEBRUARY
Wednesday 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Thursday 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Friday 18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Saturday 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Monday 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Tuesday 22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
Wednesday 23 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Friday 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Saturday 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Sunday 27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
MARCH
Tuesday 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Wednesday 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Friday 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ
Saturday 5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion Theater
Sunday 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
Tuesday 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Wednesday 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Friday 11 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Saturday 12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sunday 13 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
Tuesday 15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Wednesday 16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre