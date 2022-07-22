Foxing fan goes viral for climbing the ceiling at Ohio show

A Foxing fan has become an internet sensation after he climbed the ceiling at the outfit’s recent Ohio show.

The “iconic” moment occurred at Cleveland’s Grog Shop on Monday (July 19), in the midst of the outfit’s North American tour with Greet Death and Home Is Where.

However, as seen in fan-shot footage below, it wasn’t just the attendee’s mounting the ceiling that caught people’s attention. The ardent fan proceeded to scuttle along ceiling gear from the middle of the room to end up hovering over the stage.

This picture doesn’t quite capture the insanity of the moment. Dude climbed from the back of the venue to the pit to the stage. I forgot lyrics in the confusion. Started just screaming “what the fuck is happening” over Gameshark https://t.co/3hFV5kSssN — Conor Murphy (@TokeEverlasting) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

iconic moment for sure pic.twitter.com/lKNmZNN4wJ — catie (@mindwretch) July 20, 2022

In a post on Twitter, Foxing also reacted, comparing the man’s feat to a scene in the 2018 horror film Hereditary.

Which one is Hereditary and which one is a Foxing show? pic.twitter.com/WdlxleyKQX — Foxing (@Foxing) July 21, 2022

Foxing are currently touring North America on their ‘Draw Down The Moon’ tour in support of their latest album of the same name.

The St. Louis trio released their fourth studio album, ‘Draw Down The Moon’, in August 2021 via their own Grand Paradise label (in tandem with Hopeless Records).

Advertisement

Produced by guitarist Eric Hudson and recorded with members of Manchester Orchestra, the album featured the singles ‘Speak With The Dead, ‘Go Down Together’, ‘Where The Lightning Strikes Twice’, ‘If I Believed In Love’, as well as the title track.

The fourth album served as a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Nearer My God’.