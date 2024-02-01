Fozzy’s Chris Jericho covers The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ while dressed as David Bowie

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has covered The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ while dressed as rock icon David Bowie.

The former AEW World Heavyweight took the time to dress up as Bowie and make his way on stage with his band to perform covers while on his Jericho Cruise 2024 – a professional wrestling event promoted by All Elite Wrestling and Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. It took place on January 26 through January 28 on the Norwegian Pearl Cruise Ship.

Fozzy and a Bowie-dressed Jericho took to the stage on the ship to play a rendition of ‘Blinding Lights’. They also took on Soft Cell’s 1981 hit ‘Tainted Love’.

In an interview with WFAA, Jericho opened up on how he is able to maintian and juggle various roles within the entertainment industry including being a singer, wrestler, and an actor.

“So yeah, I mean, so you kind of go into it with that attitude, that idea. And I’ve done actually quite a few movies over the last year or two, it’s kind of…that world is opening up now a little bit more as well,” he said. “So it’s all timing, you know? I mean, I couldn’t really do a lot of acting in the 2000s, 2010s because I was working four days a week with WWE, and then Fozzy comes into play.”

He continued: “And that kind of takes up a lot of time too. But now, with AEW, we work basically once a week. I mean, sometimes it’s two, but most of the time it’s one. So it gives you a lot more time to do Fozzy tours. And that’s [why] the band has grown as much as we have, or to do more acting, which is why we’ve done five movies in the last year, maybe six, something like that. So yeah, it’s all timing and just keeping the plates spinning in a way that you can make everything work.”

Fozzy was formed in 1999 in Atlanta, Georgia. Its current line-up consist of Jericho, guitarists Billy Grey and Rich Wardm bassist P. J. Farley and drummer Grant Brooks. In an interview with Wrestling Voice Radio, Jericho previously said that about the band: “If Metallica and Black Sabbath had a bastard child, it would be Fozzy.”

They have released eight studio LP’s and one live album as of September 2022. Fozzy’s first two albums are mainly compiled of cover songs some original material, while their albums since have made original material the primary focus.

Fozzy are set to kick off a UK tour later this month. Check out the full dates below and visit here to purchase tickets and VIP packages.

Fozzy Spotlight on the UK 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

16 – Tramshed – Cardiff, Wales

17 – Nightrain – Bradford, England

18 – Academy 2 – Manchester, England

20 – Queen Margaret Union – Glasgow, Scotland

21 – Riverside – Newcastle, England

22 – Electric Ballroom – London, England

23 – KK’s Steel Mill – Wolverhampton, England

24 – Rock City – Nottingham, England

25 – Tivoli – Buckley, Wales

26 – Roadmender – Northampton, England