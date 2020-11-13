France marks five years since Paris terrorist attacks

A series of silent ceremonies are being held in France today (November 13) to mark the five-year anniversary of the Paris terror attacks.

On November 13, 2015, 137 people were killed in attacks across Paris which ISIS claimed responsibility for.

The assailants used explosives and assault rifles in the attacks, which took place at locations including the State de France, restaurants Le Petit Cambodge, Café Bonne Biere, and La Belle Équipe, and at the music venue Le Bataclan.

Eagles Of Death Metal were performing at the latter when three gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing 89 people. Among them was Nick Alexander, a merch manager beloved throughout the live music industry.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex unveiled plaques honouring the victims at the above locations earlier today. The silent ceremonies were not attended by the public due to France being in partial coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Eagles Of Death Metal have also marked the anniversary on their Twitter page, posting an image of a French flag with hand signs for peace and love, albeit with the rock horns hand.

California recording studio owners Fred Drake and David Catching also paid tribute to Alexander, saying he “continues to be beautiful and giving thanks to his wonderful family and [Memorial Trust]”.

nick continues to be beautiful and giving thanks to his wonderful family and @NickAlexanderMT nick is greatly missed RIP please support @NickAlexanderMT if you can. https://t.co/JdUg61lIwp — rancho de la luna (@ranchodelaluna) November 13, 2020

'Do you know that a man is not dead as long as his name is still spoken?' – Terry Pratchett.

Love to all we lost and courage to those who survived.

Remembered, with love. Always. ❤️⚡️ https://t.co/ontRoY6wfF — The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust ⚡ (@NickAlexanderMT) November 13, 2020

Later today, Queens Of The Stone Age will remember the victims of the attack by broadcasting a previously unseen gig. An acoustic show recorded at MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) in Tasmania will raise money for The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust.

The trust aims to “continue Nick’s music-loving legacy by providing instruments and music equipment for disadvantaged communities across the UK”. To date, the trust has funded over 15 music projects across the UK and continues to forge a positive legacy from the tragedy of the attack.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” said frontman Josh Homme. “2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”