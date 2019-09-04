Frances Bean Cobain approved Lil Nas X’s Nirvana sample on ‘Panini’

"I had never heard 'Nevermind'"

Lil Nas X has revealed that his sample of Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ on ‘Panini’ was approved by Kurt Cobain‘s daughter Frances Bean.

The rapper claims that he accidentally lifted Cobain’s vocal progression on the track but Frances Bean gave the song her blessing.

He told SiriusXM: “I put out the snippet [of ‘Panini’] and everyone was like, ‘Wow, he’s sampling Nirvana.’ I was like, ‘Where? I’m not sampling Nirvana, this beat doesn’t have Nirvana in it.’ Then, I listened to ‘In Bloom’ in full, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay’,”.

He continued: “I actually heard from Kurt’s daughter. She’s the one who pretty much approved the song and she told me how much she loved the video for ‘Old Town Road’ and stuff … It actually got me into the album for the first time. I had never heard ‘Nevermind’.”

The song, which follows hit single ‘Old Town Road’, credits Kurt Cobain as one of its songwriters, due to it featuring ‘In Bloom’s’ melody.

Nas X recently celebrated another career milestone: At last month’s MTV Video Music Awards, the singer picked up the Song Of the Year award for his previous hit single ‘Old Town Road (remix)’ with Billy Ray Cyrus.

In July, his chart-topping country trap crossover broke the record for the longest-running US Number One in history. The song’s 19-week streak concluded after Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ knocked it off the top spot.

The rapper also recently revealed that he plans to record “at least 70 songs” before presenting his debut album to the world.

Meanwhile, Frances Bean recently released snippets of a new acoustic song on Instagram.