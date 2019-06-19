Frances Bean Cobain shares “very sad” song snippet on Instagram

“It’s raw and truthful so I wanted to share it”

Frances Bean Cobain, the 26-year-old daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, has released snippets of a new acoustic song on Instagram.

“Be forewarned, these are clips of a very sad song but it’s raw and truthful so I wanted to share it,” she captioned the post, along with the untitled song’s lyrics and two clips of her stripped-down performance.

Strumming her guitar, Cobain sings directly to the camera: “I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place/Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face/Maybe one day I will talk to you/If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon.”

She finished her post by saying new music would arrive “soonish” and by thanking her fans and followers for “the continued interest and words of encouragement”. “I see them all and they make my heart full,” she added.

Cobain is fond of sharing her music on her Instagram account, often with her guitar in hand. Late last year, she posted a snippet of a “rough yet delicate tune” and a grungy, 90s-inspired song. She also signed a two-album deal with Columbia last year, but there’s no word on when she’ll put out her debut release.