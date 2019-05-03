The festival takes place in the heart of Normandy this coming July.

Festival Beauregard has announced the lineup for its 11th edition, including names such as Snow Patrol, Interpol, Disclosure and Limp Bizkit – see the full lineup below.

Taking place July 4-7 2019, Festival Beauregard is described as an event that connects “the intensity of live music, the majesty of nature, comfort and celebration,” and one that helps its guests “share every emotion, and discover every kind of music.”

With 38 bands spread across four days, the festival’s lineup includes: Fatboy Slim, Tears For Fears, Snow Patrol, Interpol, Ben Harper, Mogwai, Disclosure, Cat Power, The Hives, Limp Bizkit, and more.

Located halfway between Caen and the coast in the heart of Normandy, the festival is easily accessible for people travelling from the UK as the site location (Château de Beauregard) is only a few miles away from the port of Caen-Ouistreham. Festival-goers can also fly from London Southend to Caen.

“The idea is to have high quality artists that can please a large and really diverse audience,” Paul Langeois, director of the festival, said. “By merging artistic lines and different genres, we can reach more people and different generations in order to arouse people’s curiosity.”

For more information visit the festival’s website, and for tickets click the link here.

Festival Beauregard’s full lineup is as follows:

Thursday July 4: Limp Bizkit, Gossip, Fatboy Slim, Angéle, John Butler Trio, Therapie Taxi, Gringe, MNNQNS.

Friday July 5: Suprême NTM, Lomepal, Bernard Lavilliers, The Blaze, Snow Patrol, Balthazar, Étienne De Crécy presents: Space Echo, Fantastic Negrito, Tamino, We Hate You Please Die.

Saturday July 6: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Romeo Elvis, Mac Demario, The Hives, Mogwai, Columbine, Modeselektor Live, Idles, Flavien Berger, Clara Luciani, Beach Youth.

Sunday July 7: Tears For Fears, Disclosure DJ set, Interpol, Cat Power, Jeanne Added, PLK, Bror Gunnar Jansson, Rendez-Vous, Embrasse Moi.