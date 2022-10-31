Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes announce intimate London residency

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes have announced plans for a London residency, with the punk group taking over Camden’s The Underworld later this year.
The trio of gigs will kick off December 6 and run until December 8 with support coming from IDestroy, Lambrini Girls and High Vis.
A presale will take place on Wednesday November 2 to members of Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes’ mailing list before a general sale goes live at 10am GMT, Friday November 4.
Announcing the shows on Twitter, the band wrote: “We’re taking over the legendary venue The Underworld in Camden for three intimate and sweaty nights in December. We grew up going to shows at The Underworld as kids, shows by some of our favourite bands, shows that changed our lives and shaped who we are as performers.”
We're taking over the legendary venue @TheUnderworld in Camden for three intimate and sweaty nights in December 💥 We grew up going to shows at @TheUnderworld as kids, shows by some of our favourite bands, shows that changed our lives and shaped who we are as performers. pic.twitter.com/J7D3xOOxPv
— Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 🐍 (@therattlesnakes) October 31, 2022
Earlier this month, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes released new single ‘The Drugs’ in collaboration with Jamie T.
Speaking about the track, Carter said: “‘The Drugs’ was written after a few long conversations with some beautiful friends of mine who had been struggling with addiction. Life is a difficult journey, it’s easier with good friends around.
“Jamie and I had been talking about making music for years and when he asked me to sing on his tune ‘British Hell’ I jumped at the chance. When I asked him to sing on ‘The Drugs’ he returned the favour in perfect style,” he added.
Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes’ London residency will follow a European tour which kicks off later this week (November 2) and sees the band support 2021’s ‘Sticky’. Check out dates below.
NOVEMBER 2022
02 – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland
04 – Slakt Kyrkan, Stockholm, Sweden
05 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway
06 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
08 – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany
09 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
10 – Kantine, Cologne, Germany
11 – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
13 – Astra, Berlin, Germany
15 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland
16 – Meat Factory, Prague, Czech Republic
17 – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany
19 – Szene, Vienna, Austria
20 – Dynamo Saal, Zurich, Switzerland
22 – Magazzini, Generali, Milan, Italy
24 – Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
25 – Pelicano, La Coruna, Spain
26 – Lav-Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon, Portugal
28 – Shoko, Madrid, Spain
29 – Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, Spain
DECEMBER 2022
01 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France
02 – La Cigalle, Paris, France
03 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
06 – Underworld, London (with IDestroy)
07 – Underworld, London (with Lambrini Girls)
08 – Underworld, London (with High Vis)