Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced their new album ‘Sticky’, as well as details of a UK, Irish and European tour.

The band’s first new album since 2019’s ‘End of Suffering’ is set for release on October 15 and has already been previewed with ‘My Town’, their recent collaboration with IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

‘Sticky’ has been further previewed today (July 5) with the release of the album’s title track, which Carter describes as being “about that moment where you’re drunk at a bus stop at 3am”.

“You know there are no more buses, but you sit there anyway because you’re too fucked to figure out your options. Your kebab is on the floor, there’s a Stella in your pocket and you’re woken up by a dirty little fox eating your shoes.”

The forthcoming album, which has been produced by guitarist Dean Richardson for the first time, also features Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie, Lynks and Cassyette.

“Someone described it to me as ‘they felt their youth’ when they were listening to the record,” Carter added about ‘Sticky’. “When you make albums, those are the ones you want to make. Nostalgic, but classic. Timeless, and also modern.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Sticky’ below.

‘Sticky’ ‘Cupid’s Arrow’ ‘Bang Bang’ (featuring Lynks) ‘Take It To The Brink’ ‘My Town’ (featuring Joe Talbot) ‘Go Get A Tattoo’ (featuring Lynks) ‘Off With His Head’ (featuring Cassyette) ‘Cobra Queen’ ‘Rat Race’ ‘Original Sin’ (featuring Bobby Gillespie)

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have also announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for November this year. The band will then play a pair of gigs at the O2 Academy Brixton in London in January before heading out on a European tour.

Fans who pre-order ‘Sticky’ from the band’s official store will receive early access to tickets on July 14 at 10am local time. General sale will then follow on July 16 at 10am local time. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

November 2021

10 – Academy, Dublin

11 – Rock City, Nottingham

13 – UEA, Norwich

15 – Guildhall, Southampton

16 – O2 Academy, Bristol

17 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

20 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

22 – Barrowland, Glasgow

23 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

24 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

25 – Academy, Manchester

January 2022

21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

22 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

26 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

28 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, Sweden

29 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway

30 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

February 2022

1 – Astra, Berlin, Germany

2 – Meet Factory, Prague, Czech Republic

3 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

5 – Dynamo Saal, Zurich, Switzerland

6 – Magazzini Generali, Milan, Italy

8 – Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, Spain

10 – Lav – Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon, Portugal

11 – Sala Capitol, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

12 – Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

14 – La Cigale, Paris, France

15 – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

17 – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes recently headlined the opening night of the Download Festival pilot event, which saw the band playing to 10,000 people.