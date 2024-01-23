Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes share reflective new single ‘Self Love’

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have shared their reflective new single ‘Self Love’ from their upcoming LP.

The track is the third single from ‘Dark Rainbow’, the band’s fifth album which is set for release on January 26 via International Death Cult. It follows the previously released songs ‘Bramble‘ and ‘Man Of The Hour’.

With lyrics “If I ever fall in love again, let me love myself / ‘Cause I cause pain in my heart like no one else / If I ever fall in love again, let me love myself / Before I give it all away to someone else,” the song describes someone attempting to forgive themselves ad let go of guilt and pain.

Speaking about ‘Self Love’ in a press release, frontman Frank Carter said: “‘Self Love’ is a mantra to live by in honour of the relationship that truly matters, the relationship you have with yourself. It can be easy to neglect yourself while spending energy fighting to win love from other people.”

He continued: “If you really care for yourself you realise you don’t need anyone else to be happy, and quite often when you stop looking for what you want the universe gives you exactly what you need.”

Directed by Ruth Hunduma, the track’s accompanying music video features Carter singing the track against a sunset lit backdrop while Dean Richardson plays guitar. Other shots in the video feature the duo singing and playing the track in a red room with flashing lights.

Following the release of ‘Dark Rainbow’, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes will head out on their biggest tour to date. February 2024 will see them make their way though the the UK and Europe. They will then head down under to Australia in April for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney. The following month, they will head over to the states for a handful of shows across the US.

UK fans can visit here for tickets, EU fans and Australian fans can visit here for tickets and US fans can visit here for tickets.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2024 world tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

6 – The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

7 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

9 – Academy, Manchester, UK

10 – Northumbria Uni Student’s Union, Newcastle, UK

11 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

13 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

14 – Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK

15 – Roundhouse, London, UK

16 – Roundhouse, London, UK

22 – Metropol, Berlin, DE

23 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE

24 – Le Bataclan, Paris, FR

26 – AB Main Hall, Brussels, BE

27 – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands, NL

APRIL

16 – Magnet House, Perth, AUS

18 – The Gov, Adelaide, AUS

19 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, AUS

20 – Barwon Club, Geelong, AUS

23 – Triffid, Brisbane, AUS

24 – Crowbar, Sydney, AUS

MAY

13 – The End, Nashville TN, USA

14 – Subterranean, Chicago IL, USA

17 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON,CAN

20 – Foundry, Philadelphia PA, USA

21 – The Gramercy Theatre, New York NY, USA

22 – Atlantis, Washington DC, USA

In other news, the band were recently announced as one of the acts performing at this year’s edition of Hellfest Open Air.