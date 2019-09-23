Frank Carter postpones U.S. tour dates following horrific car crash

"We are lucky to be alive and I hope to be well enough to play the rest of the tour"

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have had to cancel the first week of their upcoming North American tour after the band’s frontman was involved in a horrific car crash.

The band were due to start their U.S. tour on September 23 in New York, but on Thursday (September 19) Frank Carter was involved in a serious car accident in Devon that left him “with some cuts and scrapes, a kneecap in the wrong place, bruised ribs and a headache that won’t go away.”

Carter was travelling with a friend, whose injuries were more serious than his own, according to a post on his Instagram page. “My friend Pete was less fortunate,” he wrote, posting a picture of the wreckage. “He was cut from the wreckage by no less than eleven firefighters with a triple fractured pelvis, ruptured spleen, multiple broken ribs and the kind of cuts and bruises you get from being hit by a car.”

Both were transported by ambulance to Derriford A&E in Plymouth where Carter stayed until 7:30am on Friday (September 20) morning.

Sharing his regret in having to postpone the first week of the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates after being advised by a doctor not to fly, Carter said they will do everything “in our power to make it up to you and are reviewing all the options including rescheduling.”

The dates affected are as followed:

23/09 – New York, Bowery Ballroom

24/09 – Baltimore, Ottobar

25/09 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts

27/09 – Louisville, Louder Than Life Festival

28/09 – Detroit, El Club

29/09 – Chicago, Cobra Lounge

Carter ended his post by writing: “We are lucky to be alive and I hope to be well enough to play the rest of the tour. Thank you for your understanding and your support.”

See The Rattlesnakes frontman’s post below:

Meanwhile, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have spoken of the need to advance the conversation regarding being open about mental health, as well as the pressures and strains that face touring musicians.

Back in May, the band released their acclaimed third album ‘End Of Suffering‘. As well as peaking at Number Four in the UK charts, it is also the most open piece of work that Carter has ever released as he deals with depression, anxiety and his own demons.