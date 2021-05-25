Frank Carter, Sports Team and The Big Moon to play Live At Leeds 2021

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Sports Team and more have been announced for this year’s Live At Leeds – check out the line-up below.

The multi-venue event, which is traditionally held in May, did not take place last year due to the coronavirus crisis. Back in February, organisers confirmed that the festival would be going ahead in 2021 in line with the government’s’ roadmap’ out of lockdown.

Returning on Saturday, October 16, Live At Leeds has today (May 25) unveiled its first wave of artists for this year. Appearing on the bill alongside the aforementioned bands are the likes of The Big Moon, Dream Wife, Jaws, The Orielles, Olivia Dean and Life.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the line-up are Conrad, Lola Young, George Moir, Rose Gray, Sunflower Thieves, CMAT and many more.

Organisers said that there are “100+ more names to be revealed” at a later date – see the posts below.

HERE WE GO!!! We are so so excited to bring you the first line-up announcement for #LAL2021 and our much anticipated return to live music on Saturday 16th October 2021 celebrating the 15th Year of Live at Leeds! pic.twitter.com/6kDolm5l4a — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) May 25, 2021

@therattlesnakes, @SportsTeam_,@nightcafeband, @thebigmoon & over 70 more artists join the bill for our first announcement with 100+ more names to be revealed… General Admission & VIP Tickets are on-sale now at https://t.co/yWzky8vREs — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) May 25, 2021

Fans can purchase general admission and VIP tickets for £41.80 and £57.20 respectively from here and find further information on Live At Leeds’ official website.

Upon announcing their intention to run LAL 2021 in February, organisers vowed to “make up for a lot of missed festivals” with their 15th anniversary edition.

Advertisement

The line-up for last year’s cancelled Live At Leeds featured headliners Pale Waves as well as the likes of Easy Life, The Coral and Shame.