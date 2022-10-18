Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Jamie T share raucous joint single ‘The Drugs’

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Jamie T have collaborated on a new song – listen to ‘The Drugs’ in the music video below.

The new single hears The Rattlesnakes frontman growl against Jamie T in a ferocious song about the perils of drug-taking. “Don’t take the drugs/ The drugs take you“, they scream.

Speaking about the track, Frank said: “‘The Drugs’ was written after a few long conversations with some beautiful friends of mine who had been struggling with addiction. Life is a difficult journey, it’s easier with good friends around.

“Jamie and I had been talking about making music for years and when he asked me to sing on his tune ‘British Hell’ I jumped at the chance. When I asked him to sing on ‘The Drugs’ he returned the favour in perfect style.”

Frank continued: “Around 2007, when I met Jamie, was a wild time to be a young punk navigating the music industry. One of the things I learned very early was friends were hard to find, but when you found them you had to hold on tight.

“Jamie has been my friend since we bumped into each other backstage at a gig in Austin, Texas. Gallows had just finished playing a set, I had been punched in the face and he walked in and I just smiled a bloody smile and we’ve been friends ever since.”

The collaboration comes in the wake of The Rattlesnakes’ ‘Summer Of Snakes’ tour, which saw the band return to the European festival circuit with 20 festivals across 10 countries including Download, Reading & Leeds and Mad Cool.

Next month The Rattlesnakes will head out on a 23-date European tour to promote their 2021 album ‘Sticky‘. See those dates below.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ European tour dates 2022:

NOVEMBER

02 – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

04 – Slakt Kyrkan, Stockholm, Sweden

05 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo, Norway

06 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

08 – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

09 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

10 – Kantine, Cologne, Germany

11 – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

13 – Astra, Berlin, Germany

15 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

16 – Meat Factory, Prague, Czech Republic

17 – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany

19 – Szene, Vienna, Austria

20 – Dynamo Saal, Zurich, Switzerland

22 – Magazzini, Generali, Milan, Italy

24 – Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

25 – Pelicano, La Coruna, Spain

26 – Lav-Lisboa Ao Vivo, Lisbon, Portugal

28 – Shoko, Madrid, Spain

29 – Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, Spain

DECEMBER

01 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

02 – La Cigalle, Paris, France

03 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Meanwhile, Jamie T recently announced a homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park.

Set to take place on June 30, 2023, the outdoor event will serve as the singer-songwriter’s biggest headline gig to date.

He’ll perform in front of 45,000 fans, bringing along a line-up of special guest support acts. Names are to be confirmed.