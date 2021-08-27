Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce surprise Reading 2021 set

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have announced a surprise last minute set at Reading Festival 2021 this evening (Friday August 17).

Things kicked off at the twin Reading & Leeds sites today, with the southern edition of the event seeing huge sets from the likes of Inhaler and Sports Team before AJ Tracey, Sam Fender, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Stormzy close proceedings tonight.

Now, UK punks Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have confirmed news of a secret set on The Lock Up Stage at 6.05pm in Reading tonight. It is yet to be confirmed if they’ll follow suit in Leeds later this weekend.

Advertisement

Check out the rest of the stage times for Reading & Leeds 2021 here. The weekend continues with headline sets from Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher, Disclosure and Post Malone, and much more.

Cats out the bag… See you at 18:05 on The Lock Up stage at @OfficialRandL 🐍 pic.twitter.com/YKCpbYrddr — Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes🐍 (@therattlesnakes) August 27, 2021

Having stormed the Download Pilot festival earlier this summer, Carter & The Rattlesnakes have enjoyed a busy 2021 with the release of ‘My Town’, their collaboration with IDLES’ Joe Talbot, and their Lynks team-up ‘Go Get A Tattoo’.

Their new album ‘Sticky’ will be released on October 15 ahead of UK and European headline shows from November through to the new year.