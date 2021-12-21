Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes cancel 2022 London shows

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have cancelled a pair of shows that were slated to go down in London next month, citing the unpredictable landscape of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both gigs – the last of the group’s UK tour in support of recent album ‘Sticky’ – were set to take place at the O2 Academy Brixton across the weekend of Friday January 21 and Saturday 22. In a statement shared to their Instagram, Carter and bandmate Dean Richardson explained that neither show will be rescheduled; instead, punters that had purchased tickets will be offered refunds.

“Unfortunately it just doesn’t feel right to tour whilst there is so much ongoing uncertainty at this time,” they wrote. “We apologise to those of who who have bought tickets and thank you for understanding.”

Carter and his band recently rescheduled their 18-date European from January 2022 to November and December with a prior stop-off in Spain for next year’s Mad Cool Festival in June.

Their fourth full-length effort, ‘Sticky’ landed back in October via International Death Cult. Among its singles was ‘This Town’, a collaboration with IDLES frontman Joe Talbot that Carter told NME was “[a] “big golden high five across the world of British rock”.

In a four-star review of ‘Sticky’, NME’s Dannii Leivers said: “Where previous Rattlesnakes’ albums explored mental health and toxic masculinity, ‘Sticky’ is a pressure release: loose and spontaneous, tapping into that inclination we all had at the end of lockdown to go… well, a bit feral.”

Last week, Carter and Richardson made their debut foray into the world of non-fungible tokens, launching an “eco-friendly” NFT dubbed ‘Vita Brevis’.

The first in a series set to be expanded in the coming months, it features “a single skull, doomed to float in the ether for eternity acts as the canvas to a kaleidoscope of real-world colour and texture painted by hand on earth and painstakingly scanned and digitally converted so it can live forever in our hearts and minds and screens”.