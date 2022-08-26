Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes kick off Reading 2022 with female-only mosh pit

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes kicked off the action on the main stages at Reading Festival today (Friday August 26), playing a blistering early afternoon set and inciting a female-only mosh pit.

The first act to take to the Main Stage East of the weekend, Carter and co. worked to up the energy of the early arrivals in the arena.

“It is a pleasure to be here at 12.30 in the fucking afternoon, to show you exactly what you should expect from every band here,” he told the crowd. “What a fucking weekend you have ahead of you. Jeez! Open up the mosh pit.”

Later in the set, Carter paused to deliver a message on inclusivity for the female and non-binary members of the audience.

“These mosh pits belong to some very important people,” Carter said before ‘Wild Flowers’. “Men get to the edge and hold your male friends accountable. This mosh pit is for the ladies. I promise you will not see a happier mosh pit all weekend.”

Carter then reflected the energy of the crowd as he donned a new white vest adorned with the message ‘Peg The Patriarchy’.

The frontman also experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction, tearing open his “favourite pair of trousers” due to his boisterous movements.

“Unless you’re in your fucking pants, I’m putting my trousers back on,” he said as he stood on the main stage in his underwear at one point, inviting the Reading crowd to join him in an ‘underpants party’ as they replied with chants off “get it off” before a quick flash of his backside while he slipped his trousers on.

Another highlight came when he invited more talented fans to deliver a synchronised backflip.

Meanwhile, Carter and bandmate Dean Richardson recently caught up with NME to tell us all about being given sweets from Metallica’s James Hetfield, and to give us the lowdown on their new card game Halves.

Reading 2022 continues today with performances from headliners Dave and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as sets from Little Simz, Glass Animals, Pa Salieu, Polo G and many more.

