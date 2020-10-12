Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes to play virtual reality gig from O2 Academy Brixton

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will play a special virtual reality gig at London’s O2 Academy Brixton next month.

It’s set to be the latest gig in an upcoming series by MelodyVR, who recently hosted the Wireless Connect festival, a replacement for this year’s cancelled Wireless Festival.

Carter and his band will take to the legendary Brixton stage on November 13, with tickets on sale here from Wednesday (October 14).

Carter said of the upcoming show: “There are few places like O2 Academy Brixton, a venue where you feel the history every time you walk out onto the stage. Our sold out Brixton show a few years back was wild and we had to create a live album from it.

“This time around we’re gonna give even more energy to you at home – and can’t wait to get energy back – with our exclusive interactive live show on MelodyVR. See you there.”

The latest performance in the MelodyVR series comes after Tom Grennan kicked things off with a performance at Brixton Academy last week.

The last album from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes was 2019’s ‘End of Suffering‘, which NME hailed as “a firework display” in a four-star review.

Advertisement “Frank Carter used to be a stick of dynamite. Then a stick of dynamite with a longer fuse. Now his music is much more akin to a firework display. Long may he ignite the sky,” our review stated.