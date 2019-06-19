Frank Iero and Laura Jane Grace announce UK co-headline tour

The former MCR man released an LP with his new project Future Violents last month

Frank Iero and the Future Violents are set to head out on a joint UK tour with Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers. See the full schedule below.

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist released his latest solo effort, ‘Barriers’, last month. In support of the record, he’ll take to the stage at 2000 Trees festival in July – joining headliners Frank Turner, You Me At Six, and Deaf Havana at the Cheltenham weekender.

Now, it’s been announced that further appearances will take place in August. Iero and his new band will begin the stint in Glasgow, with shows following in Edinburgh, Manchester, London, Bristol, and Birmingham. He will then make his way to Amsterdam, beginning a run of European dates.

Announcing the tour on social media, Iero said: “Dear UK & EU Phrends!! I am incredibly happy to announce our co-headline tour with the amazing @laurajanegrace and the devouring mothers! We will also be joined by @mobinagalore see you at the shows!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 21).

Speaking to NME recently, Iero explained how the writing process for ‘Barriers’ was hindered by a near-death experience he suffered back in 2016.

“I knew I was going to have to talk about it, if I was going to make another record, but I had this huge boulder on my chest,” he said. “The things that I was writing, nothing felt like it encompassed all those feelings. So I put it on a shelf for a long time thinking maybe I don’t even know how to do this anymore.

“When you have a crazy, near-death experience, it seeps into your DNA and changes you. You’re not really the same person you were before. Everything is different. I thought maybe writing songs was something I used to be able to do and now I can’t. It felt a lot like trying on a dead man’s clothes.”

Frank Iero previously released albums under the monikers frnkiero and the cellabration and Frank Iero And The Patience.