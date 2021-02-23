Frank Iero “can’t wait” to get back onstage with My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero has said he can’t wait to get back onstage with the band for their much anticipated reunion tour.

The guitarist and the rest of the New Jersey emo heroes are scheduled to hit the road from June onwards after their original comeback dates were postponed due to the coronavirus.

Speaking to At The Drive-In​’s Jim Ward, Iero admitted that it’s been ​”such a weird experience” to have made so many advance plans and still be waiting around for them to happen.

“I can’t wait, man. I really can’t. It’s such a weird experience to be like, ​’Hey, alright, all of this stuff that we’ve been working towards and these well-made plans,’ and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Ah, hurry up and wait.’ But it happens,” he said.

“The plan is to make it seem like you didn’t put any work in, you didn’t prepare for anything like fucking James Dean,” he joked. ​”You just want to be cool without even trying.”

Watch the chat below:

My Chemical Romance are scheduled to kick off their comeback run in the UK on June 15 at the Eden Project in St. Austell, Cornwall. However, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement yesterday that “large”” live events could begin taking place again from June 21 it’s likely the dates will be postponed

As it stands, My Chemical Romance’s UK dates are as follows:

JUNE

15 – St. Austell Eden Project

17 – Milton Keynes Stadium MK

19 – Milton Keynes Stadium MK

20 – Milton Keynes Stadium MK

22 – Dublin Royal Hospital Kilmainham

In December, the members of My Chemical Romance reflected on their hugely anticipated reunion show in December 2019, one year on from the event.

The emo icons played their first show in seven years on December 20, 2019 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossing a record $1.5million – the most in the venue’s history.

Meanwhile, Nandi Bushell has tackled My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ for her latest cover.