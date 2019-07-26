“You’re a Disney band, bro”: Frank Iero slams Joe Jonas for stoking My Chemical Romance reunion rumours

The MCR guitarist shot down the reunion rumours (again)

Frank Iero is setting the record straight once and for all: a My Chemical Romance reunion is not happening anytime soon, despite what Joe Jonas has suggested.

Last month, the Jonas Brother sparked MCR reunion rumours after he claimed to have “dirt” on the emo outfit’s comeback, insisting he had heard the band in rehearsal. But Iero swiftly dismissed Jonas’ speculation and followed up with a snarky video response that parodied the pop star’s claim. Now, the MCR guitarist is doubling down on his statements to put an end to the reunion gossip.

In a recent conversation with the Zach Sang Show, Iero called out the JoBros for talking about “someone else’s band” during an interview. He even accused them of using other groups to lend themselves cred. “I think they’re trying to rebrand their band as a real rock band and they’re trying to mention as many rock bands and trying to get, like, synonymous with other things,” he said.

The guitarist added bluntly: “And people aren’t gonna forget that you’re a Disney band, bro. Sorry, it’s not gonna happen.” Watch the full interview here:

Iero isn’t the only MCR member to refute the rumours. Earlier this year, Gerard Way told The Guardian that the chances of the group getting back together are slim. “We definitely get offers regularly to reunite – it’s a constant thing… It’s flattering, it’s really nice of people… I miss playing with the guys, but I don’t think so,” he said.



MCR disbanded in 2013 after putting out four albums together. Their final record, ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’, arrived in 2010.