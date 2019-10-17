Frank Ocean to throw a brand-new club night in New York City

It’s called PrEP+, and it's happening tonight

Frank Ocean will debut a club night called PrEP+ at a venue in New York City on Thursday, October 17.

As the FADER reports, the announcement was made by the magazine Gayletter, which had featured Ocean as the cover star of its 10th issue earlier this year.

“PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance,” Gayletter said in an Instagram post. “PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. PrEP+ welcomes everyone.”

“The night is named PrEP+as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk – had been invented in that era,” the description continues.

“Ticket links have been distributed,” Gayletter added, “and the venue will be announced to ticket-holders on the evening of the night.” It also outlined house rules in its Instagram post, which you can see below:

In a recent interview, Ocean revealed that the material he’s been working on has been strongly influenced by club music: “I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs. And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic…”

Frank Ocean’s last album was 2016’s critically acclaimed ‘Blonde’. He recently penned a foreword for a new book on Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning movie Moonlight.