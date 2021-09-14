Frank Ocean brought a neon green robot baby to the Met Gala

Frank Ocean‘s appearance at last night’s Met Gala (September 13) became one of the event’s big talking points after he brought a neon green robot baby to the red carpet.

The ‘Blonde’ artist was among the star-studded attendees at last night’s annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ocean’s Met Gala appearance was particularly notable as he turned up holding the green robot baby, which he named ‘Cody’ and was dressed in an outfit that was designed by his recently launched “independent American luxury company” Homer.

Advertisement

The animatronic infant was seen moving, blinking and responding to Ocean during their Met Gala appearance.

Speaking to Vogue at the event in a rare filmed interview, Ocean told Keke Palmer that his outfit and ‘Cody’ were inspired by “movie magic” and “America” – tying in with this year’s Met Gala theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

Frank Ocean knows how to make a #MetGala entrance. @KekePalmer and #FrankOcean share their mutual love and appreciation for one another, and Frank shares more on his very special accessory that he brought tonight. pic.twitter.com/SankMD3ofK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 14, 2021

Fans on social media were quick to share their take on Ocean and his robot accomplice at the Met Gala, and you can see a selection of their reactions below.

DONT TALK TO ME OR MY SON EVER AGAIN#MetGala

📸: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/w0OYuuKDuo — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) September 14, 2021

Advertisement

FRANK OCEAN GOT A FAKE GREEN BABY pic.twitter.com/AAHmu1bO8c — ✿ᴰʳnibby⁷⭐️ (@ZoroMins) September 13, 2021

frank ocean carrying a little terrifying green baby is fashion pic.twitter.com/xe5DLvHZVE — rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 13, 2021

BREAKING: frank ocean’s green baby has fallen down the stairs at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XaZw6yNeLo — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 14, 2021

cody and frank behind the scenes of the #MetGala via Frank Ocean (@blonded) on Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/DnVVqslX0B — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) September 14, 2021

Ocean, who was wearing Prada at last night’s Met Gala, collaborated with the fashion house earlier this month for a new Homer collection.

Homer opened their first store in New York City back in August. The store’s design is, according to a press release, “Homer packaging exploded: made from aluminium and urethane. Homer designed the store in collaboration with New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg (ANY).”

Ocean’s last official music release was the double A-side single ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ back in April 2020.