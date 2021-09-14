NewsMusic News

Frank Ocean brought a neon green robot baby to the Met Gala

The unsettling animatronic infant was named 'Cody' by the artist

By Sam Moore
Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Frank Ocean‘s appearance at last night’s Met Gala (September 13) became one of the event’s big talking points after he brought a neon green robot baby to the red carpet.

The ‘Blonde’ artist was among the star-studded attendees at last night’s annual fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ocean’s Met Gala appearance was particularly notable as he turned up holding the green robot baby, which he named ‘Cody’ and was dressed in an outfit that was designed by his recently launched “independent American luxury company” Homer.

Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The animatronic infant was seen moving, blinking and responding to Ocean during their Met Gala appearance.

Speaking to Vogue at the event in a rare filmed interview, Ocean told Keke Palmer that his outfit and ‘Cody’ were inspired by “movie magic” and “America” – tying in with this year’s Met Gala theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

Fans on social media were quick to share their take on Ocean and his robot accomplice at the Met Gala, and you can see a selection of their reactions below.

Ocean, who was wearing Prada at last night’s Met Gala, collaborated with the fashion house earlier this month for a new Homer collection.

Homer opened their first store in New York City back in August. The store’s design is, according to a press release, “Homer packaging exploded: made from aluminium and urethane. Homer designed the store in collaboration with New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg (ANY).”

Ocean’s last official music release was the double A-side single ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ back in April 2020.

