Frank Ocean’s Coachella livestream has been cancelled

Frank Ocean‘s highly anticipated headlining set at Coachella will not be livestreamed tonight.

The set, which is still scheduled to take place as planned at the time of publishing, has been pulled from Coachella’s YouTube streaming schedule. This means only those in attendance at Coachella will be able to watch Ocean perform.

YouTube has since confirmed the news, writing on Twitter: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream”.

Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → https://t.co/oweGcgaTZs — YouTube (@YouTube) April 17, 2023

Advertisement

Notably, Frank Ocean’s headlining Coachella set will be his first performance in six years. He last performed at the Flow Festival in August 2017 in Finland.

Per a post on Instagram via Stereogum, Frank Ocean merchandise will also not be available at the festival.

Besides Frank Ocean, Björk‘s livestream from Coachella has also been pulled from its streaming schedule. Currently, the last performer on the Coachella main stage to receive a livestream will be Kali Uchis.

Frank Ocean is set to close out the third and final day of Coachella weekend one. The first day of the festival was headlined by Bad Bunny, who became the first Latin and Spanish-language artist to headline the Californian festival. In true Bad Bunny fashion, his headlining set was a pure spectacle, comprising stunning visuals, guest performers and more. Relive the best moments form his headlining set at Coachella here.

Advertisement

Day two of Coachella weekend one was headlined by K-pop megastars BLACKPINK, who have become the first Korean act to top the bill at the Californian event since last performing at the Sahara tent in 2019. Besides the group’s thrilling performances, each member also had their time to shine through solo stages. Check out more from their history-making set here.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.