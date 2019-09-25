Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn shares JPEGMAFIA collab ‘Nauseous / Devilish’ and announces debut album

"It's not like happy being sad, but happy to have been sad"

Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn has shared new JPEGMAFIA collaboration ‘Nauserous / Devilish’ as well as announcing details of debut album ‘Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds’.

Following on from his work on Ocean’s ‘Endless‘ and ‘Blonde‘ projects as well as co-hosting Blonded on Beats 1, the 25-year-old south London-based producer is back with his latest solo track – a soulful but hard-hitting cut that blends “sadness and optimism”. “It’s not like happy being sad,” he said of his sound, “but happy to have been sad.”

His debut album ‘Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds’ will follow on November 8. Described as the result of “insanely stoned experimentation”, the genre-shifting rap record will feature guest spots from UK artist Jeshi, French rapper Retro X, and US rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA, as heard on the new single.

The tracklist for ‘Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds’ is:

1. ‘Blue Verb’

2. ‘Nauseous / Devilish’

3. ‘That Ain’t No Dang Cat!’

4. ‘Aspenz’

5. ‘Cowboy ALLSTAR’

6. ‘Thoughts Of Offing One’

7. ‘Debold’

8. ‘Fake Life’

9. ‘I Don’t Owe You NYthing’

10. ‘Fire Like Tyndall’

11. ‘Unknown, Forever Unknown’

12. ‘Retro OTW’

13. ‘When I Strike…’

14. ‘You Owe Me’

15. ‘It’s Nice To Be Alive’

16. ‘Blue Verb Reprise’

While fans await news on Frank Ocean’s new album, he did earlier this year confirm that his seminal ‘Channel Orange’ would finally be released on vinyl.

Ocean also denied that his visual album ‘Endless’ would be arriving on all major streaming services soon. The record has been exclusively available on Apple Music since its release in 2016, but was reported to be expanding its reach.