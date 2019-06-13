His debut album will finally be released on wax

Frank Ocean has confirmed that ‘Channel Orange’ will finally be released on vinyl.

The star’s debut album was released in 2012 and featured the tracks ‘Super Rich Kids’, ‘Pyramids’, and ‘Bad Religion’. It won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2013.

In a new interview with Dazed, Ocean was interviewed by the likes of Rosalía, John Waters, and Nile Rodgers. The latter asked when ‘Channel Orange’ would be available to buy on vinyl, to which its creator succinctly replied: “ASAP.”

Earlier this year, Ocean denied that his visual album ‘Endless’ would be arriving on all major streaming services soon. The record has been exclusively available on Apple Music since its release in 2016, but was reported to be expanding its reach.

Meanwhile, in a rare interview published in January, the musician discussed the current political climate in the US. “The stakes feel higher now,” he said. “I was excited about the idea of incentivising people to vote and to get excited about midterms, because people aren’t usually excited about voting at midterms.

“Getting 7,000 or 8,000 people who might not have otherwise voted to participate like that is a testament to what public figures can do or encourage with their voice. It feels responsible, especially at this time. Maybe also at many times prior, but it feels less like responsibility and more like a great opportunity that I had and still have.”