Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert and more cameo in Bad Bunny’s new ‘Where She Goes’ music video

Bad Bunny has released the star-studded music video for his new single, ‘Where She Goes’.

Released today (May 19), the video sees Bad Bunny driving alone in a desert, then sitting atop a singular tree, before attending a bonfire in the desert. The music video, which you can see below, also features cameos from Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike, Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, Sabrina Zada, and Ysham Avdulahi.

‘Where She Goes’ marks Bad Bunny’s latest release, following April’s collaboration with Grupo Frontera for ‘un x100to’. The Puerto Rican rapper’s last album – last year’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ – scored a four-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine, who wrote: “It’s the sound of an artist in his imperial phase doing as he pleases without needing to try too hard: not just a low-key flex, but a richly entertaining listen.”

Bad Bunny recently both weekends of Coachella 2023, putting on a historic performance, becoming the first Latin and Spanish-language artist to headline the Californian festival. Check out five highlights from his set here.

Frank Ocean – who was scheduled to headline both weekends of Coachella along with Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK – withdrew from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to the festival.

His headlining set for Weekend 1 was met with mixed reception and controversy. Just hours before Ocean was scheduled to take the stage, it was announced that his set would not be livestreamed for fans watching from home, causing an uproar online.

Frank Ocean took to the stage an hour later than scheduled and had to cut his set short after being informed that he had run out of time. This resulted in the festival breaking its approved curfew, contributing to a fine of over $100,000. Check out fans’ mixed reactions to Ocean’s set here.