Frank Ocean might have dropped a new song at his New York club night

PrEP+ made its debut last night (October 17)

It looks like Frank Ocean might have played a new song at the opening of his New York club night last night (October 17) – watch footage below.

The first edition of PrEP+ was headlined by surprise guests Justice, and footage has emerged of what sounds suspiciously like a new song by Ocean himself. View footage below.

Frank Ocean recently said that his new material will be about “strength and vulnerability,” and that he’s being influenced by club music while making it, a decision that seems to have led him to setting up PrEP+.

“I believed for a very long time that there was strength in vulnerability, and I really don’t believe that any more,” he said. “Strength” and “vulnerability” sound opposite as words. And so to combine them sounds wise, but I don’t know if it is wise.

“The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know?—when it’s no longer a choice. Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way. I’m more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy.”

These influences can be heard in the new snippet, which teams pitch-shifted vocals with a thudding bass line.

Frank Ocean last released a full-length album with 2016’s ‘Blonde’.