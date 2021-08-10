NewsMusic News

Frank Ocean opens new ‘Homer’ store in New York City

Walk-in appointments are now available

By Sam Moore
frank ocean
Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Frank Ocean has opened a new store in New York City for his recently launched “independent American luxury company”, Homer.

The artist announced the venture last week, with the first Homer collection set to feature “fine and high jewellery pieces, plus printed silk scarves”.

Homer’s first store opened in New York yesterday (August 9), and it is currently the only place where people can physically buy items from the company’s collection.

Advertisement

homer frank ocean
Homer store, New York (Picture: Luke Libera Moore / Press)

Located at The New York Jewelers Exchange, 70-74 Bowery in New York, the store’s design is, according to a press release, “Homer packaging exploded: made from aluminium and urethane. Homer designed the store in collaboration with New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg (ANY).”

The store is open Monday to Saturday, with appointments now available to make here. Walk-up appointments are also available.

Global orders of Homer goods come with complimentary shipping, and you can find out more here.

homer frank ocean
Homer store, New York (Picture: Luke Libera Moore / Press)

Ocean gave a rare interview last week to tie in with the launch of Homer, saying that he didn’t want the company’s work “to be any less expensive than Cartier”.

Advertisement

“My mother was into jewellery, but in a low-key Princess Diana kind of way,” Ocean later said. ”My godfather was into guns, but he was also into cars, and he bought luxury-lifestyle magazines, which I became obsessed with. They became a form of play for me as a child.

“It was the furthest thing from my actual life at the time, and I began plotting ideas and a life in that universe. I’d look at yachts and want one.”

Ocean was recently announced as a headliner at Coachella 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement