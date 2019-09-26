Frank Ocean pens foreword for new book on Oscar winning movie ‘Moonlight’

224 page offering also includes an essay by Hilton Als and acceptance speeches from 2017 Academy Awards

Frank Ocean has written a foreword for a new book on the Oscar winning Moonlight movie.

The 224 page offering on the 2017 Best Picture winner begins with the singer’s words and includes an essay by Hilton Als; it also contains acceptance speeches from the Oscar night. A short preview of the book can be viewed below.

The 2017 Oscar ceremony surrounding the film resulted in an embarrassing mix-up which saw Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway, who were announcing the winner, being given the wrong envelope, one containing the winner of the previous category (Emma Stone, Best Actress for La La Land). Halfway through La La Land‘s acceptance speech, it was announced that Moonlight had actually won, sending viewers online into a frenzy.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and starring Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali and Janelle Monae, the film trails three different stages of the main character Chiron’s life, exploring the difficulties he faces with his sexuality and identity, including the physical and emotional abuse he endures growing up.

Meanwhile, Ocean recently revealed that his 2012 debut album ‘Channel Orange’ is set to be released on vinyl.

In a new interview with Dazed, Ocean was interviewed by the likes of Rosalía, John Waters, and Nile Rodgers. The latter asked when ‘Channel Orange’ would be available to buy on vinyl, to which its creator succinctly replied: “ASAP.”

A listing on Amazon has since claimed that it will finally be released on January 1, 2020.