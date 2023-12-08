Frank Ocean re-releases ‘Blonde’ vinyl and new merch

Frank Ocean has re-released ‘Blonde’ on Vinyl and has released new merch along with it.

The lauded and long-awaited third album from the star came out in September 2016, with Ocean then selling vinyl copies of the album for just 24 hours two months later.

The vinyl comes as a two-record gatefold packaging that features a 12” x 36” lyrics foldout and 12” x 24” foldout poster of Kendall Roy from the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Succession. It retails for $65 (£52) and is available for purchase on the blonded.co site.

Advertisement

On the website, it reads that those who order the vinyl should allow for 4-8 weeks for fulfillment. Ocean also released merch in the form of apparel consisting of a Brazil ringer logo t-shirt featuring New York motif graphics like the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge as well as shorts.

In the years since the release of ‘Blonde’ on vinyl, the original copies have sold online for thousands. The last time Ocean reissued the pressing was in December of 2022.

Since the release of ‘Blonde’, just a handful of singles including ‘DHL’ and ‘In My Room’ have arrived. Ocean also shared previously unreleased music to soundtrack his radio show celebrating the ten-year anniversary of 2012’s Channel Orange’ back in July and also dropped ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’ on streaming services earlier this year, with the tracks previously being vinyl exclusives.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Ocean recently teased potential new music on his Instagram stories last month.

On November 9, the ‘Nikes’ singer took to his Instagram Stories to post a minute-long snippet of a new, unreleased song. The Instagram Story expired on November 10 but was been recorded and shared by Pop Base on X/Twitter.

Frank Ocean most recently headlined the first weekend of Coachella Festival in April. It was his first live gig since 2017 but the reaction to Ocean’s performance from fans was mixed, with the show starting late and getting abruptly cut short.

After Ocean’s performance it was reported that he had scrapped an onstage ice rink after injuring himself during rehearsals. He was due to appear again at weekend two of Coachella but pulled out days before on “doctor’s advice”. He was replaced by Blink-182 and a closing set from Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet.

Speaking onstage about new music, Ocean confirmed that he wasn’t headlining Coachella to promote a new album before adding “not that there’s not a new album. But there’s not right now.” Instead, he said that it was in tribute to his late brother whom he used to attend the festival regularly with.