Frank Ocean releases surprise new track ‘In My Room’

A NEW FRANK OCEAN DAY IS UPON US

Frank Ocean has released a surprise new track, ‘In My Room’, via Apple Music.

The new song, which is currently not available on any other formats, showcases the artist’s rapping abilities across just over two minutes, as well as some typically emotional lyrics. “I guess I can’t state my feelings too soon, I don’t know you,” Ocean sings on the track.

The new material follows recent single ‘DHL’, released October 20, as well as an untitled Skepta collaboration. Yesterday (November 1), Frank Ocean debuted the unreleased collaboration at one of his PrEP+ parties last night – see a clip of it below.

Hosting a special Halloween edition of his new PrEP+ clubnight, those in attendance were treated to a full preview of a new song that hears the ‘Blonde’ artist team up with Skepta.

Ocean previously teased the untitled song by sharing a snippet of it on his Instagram Story last year, but at last night’s event in New York – which was cohosted by Arca – the song was played in full to a packed club at Knockdown Center’s BASEMENT.

PrEP+ held its inaugural event in New York last month, with Justice arriving as surprise headliners.

The name is “an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk – had been invented in that era.”

Ocean’s forthcoming new album is apparently being influenced by club music, and approaches themes of “strength and vulnerability,” the singer said in a rare recent interview.