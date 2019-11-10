Frank Ocean releases new episode of ‘blonded RADIO’: listen
The singer delivered an eclectic playlist including Big Black, Yo La Tengo, Duke Ellington, and Earl Sweatshirt
Frank Ocean has released a new episode of his ‘blonded RADIO’ show on Beats 1, featuring co-hosts Vegyn and Roof Access.
The latest episode of the series, ‘blonded 010’, features a diverse array of artists across 25 tracks, including Radiohead, Delta 5 and Karen Dalton. Listen to the episode here.
Ocean has previously shared new tracks ‘In My Room’ and ‘DHL’ on earlier new episodes of ‘blonded RADIO’, and last week revealed an Arca remix of his new Skepta collaboration ‘Little Demon’. Watch the lyric video for ‘In My Room’ below.
Earlier this week (November 6), Mike D of Beastie Boys appeared to reveal that a Frank Ocean and Justice collaboration is on the way.
Speaking on Beats 1, Mike D explained that he’d heard a couple of “sneak previews” of music the French electronic duo were working on for 2020 whilst he was in Paris with the other members of the group. “They were really, really good,” Mike D added.
He then added: “There’s a track that’s coming down next year, Frank Ocean and Justice,” Mike D revealed. “It’s wicked,” he joked, in a mock English accent.
Check out the full ‘blonded 010’ playlist below:
The RAH Band – Messages from the Stars
Roy Blair – Fantazia Vegyn – Debold
Yo La Tengo – Center of Gravity
Rosalía – A Palé Shoreline Mafia – Chandelier (feat. Curren$y)
Kobe Jxrdan – Girl in Florida
Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
Earl Sweatshirt – El Toro Combo Meal (feat. Mavi)
Lord Apex – Em3 Lil Wayne – Let the Beat Build
Karen Dalton – Something on Your Mind
Liquid Liquid – Optimo
Big Black – Kerosene
Can – Moonshake
Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
The Temptations – Just My Imagination Nels Cline – Glad to Be Unhappy Andy Shauf – Begin Again Fairport Convention – Dear Landlord Garden Centre – Sorry Feeling Heart
Mo-Dettes – White Mice
The Raincoats – No Side to Fall In
Cate Le Bon – The Light
Clairo – North
Pentagon – Heal
Duke Ellington – Very Special
Radiohead – Like Spinning Plates (Live)
Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes – Concentrate on Me
Betty Wright – Clean Up Woman
Harry Nilsson – Don’t Leave Me