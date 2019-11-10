Frank Ocean releases new episode of ‘blonded RADIO’: listen

The singer delivered an eclectic playlist including Big Black, Yo La Tengo, Duke Ellington, and Earl Sweatshirt

Frank Ocean has released a new episode of his ‘blonded RADIO’ show on Beats 1, featuring co-hosts Vegyn and Roof Access.

The latest episode of the series, ‘blonded 010’, features a diverse array of artists across 25 tracks, including Radiohead, Delta 5 and Karen Dalton. Listen to the episode here.

Ocean has previously shared new tracks ‘In My Room’ and ‘DHL’ on earlier new episodes of ‘blonded RADIO’, and last week revealed an Arca remix of his new Skepta collaboration ‘Little Demon’. Watch the lyric video for ‘In My Room’ below.

Earlier this week (November 6), Mike D of Beastie Boys appeared to reveal that a Frank Ocean and Justice collaboration is on the way.

Speaking on Beats 1, Mike D explained that he’d heard a couple of “sneak previews” of music the French electronic duo were working on for 2020 whilst he was in Paris with the other members of the group. “They were really, really good,” Mike D added.

He then added: “There’s a track that’s coming down next year, Frank Ocean and Justice,” Mike D revealed. “It’s wicked,” he joked, in a mock English accent.

Check out the full ‘blonded 010’ playlist below:

The RAH Band – Messages from the Stars

Roy Blair – Fantazia Vegyn – Debold

Yo La Tengo – Center of Gravity

Rosalía – A Palé Shoreline Mafia – Chandelier (feat. Curren$y)

Kobe Jxrdan – Girl in Florida

Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan

Earl Sweatshirt – El Toro Combo Meal (feat. Mavi)

Lord Apex – Em3 Lil Wayne – Let the Beat Build

Karen Dalton – Something on Your Mind

Liquid Liquid – Optimo

Big Black – Kerosene

Can – Moonshake

Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business

The Temptations – Just My Imagination Nels Cline – Glad to Be Unhappy Andy Shauf – Begin Again Fairport Convention – Dear Landlord Garden Centre – Sorry Feeling Heart

Mo-Dettes – White Mice

The Raincoats – No Side to Fall In

Cate Le Bon – The Light

Clairo – North

Pentagon – Heal

Duke Ellington – Very Special

Radiohead – Like Spinning Plates (Live)

Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes – Concentrate on Me

Betty Wright – Clean Up Woman

Harry Nilsson – Don’t Leave Me