Frank Ocean signs new record deal with Warner Chappell Music

Frank Ocean is back on a major label after signing a new record deal with Warner Chappell Music.

The Grammy-winner left Def Jam Records in August 2016 after the release of his visual album ‘Endless’. He has since released tracks independently, including recent songs ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’ and vinyl only releases ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’.

According to Variety, a source close to the situation has confirmed that Ocean has now signed a deal with Warner Chappell Music, which is a division of Warner Music Group and is a publishing company, therefore Ocean is still essentially an independent artist.

The deal may surprise some after Ocean told Gayletter that “fucking with major music companies, you’re going to be… deflowered.”

“Anytime you get into the business side of the arts, there has to be some degree of objectification or commodification that you’re comfortable with, of yourself and of your work,” he said. “A lot of people I talk to about careers in the music industry, their ideas of success have to do with nostalgia. They have to do with tropes of success, things they’ve been shown over the years that represent what a successful career is. I think that helps you become prey, because somebody can manipulate you with those things.”

Variety also claim that Ocean was said to be close to a deal with Columbia Records earlier this year, but sources say talks fell off.

Ocean’s forthcoming new album is apparently being influenced by club music, and approaches themes of “strength and vulnerability,” the singer said in a rare recent interview.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean recently debuted an unreleased and untitled Skepta collaboration at one of his PrEP+ parties.

Hosting a special Halloween edition of PrEP+ on October 31, those in attendance were treated to a full preview of a new song that hears the ‘Blonde’ singer-songwriter team up with Skepta.