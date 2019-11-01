The 'Blonde' singer-songwriter previously teased a snippet of the untitled track last year

Frank Ocean debuted an unreleased and untitled Skepta collaboration at one of his PrEP+ parties last night – see a clip of it below.

Hosting a special Halloween edition of PrEP+ last night (October 31), those in attendance were treated to a full preview of a new song that hears the ‘Blonde’ singer-songwriter team up with Skepta.

Ocean previously teased the untitled song by sharing a snippet of it on his Instagram Story last year, but at last night’s event in New York – which was cohosted by Arca – the song was played in full to a packed club at Knockdown Center’s BASEMENT.

Watch a clip of the collaboration being previewed below:

Frank Ocean’s new club nights are named PrEP+ as a “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk – had been invented in that era.”

A couple of weeks ago, Frank Ocean returned with brand new music, in the form of woozy new track ‘DHL’, premiered on his Beats 1 radio show ‘blonded’.

The track is his first new material since last year’s standalone cover of crooner classic ‘Moon River’, his only music of 2018.

He also made tracks ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ available for pre-order.

Previously, Ocean hinted that his new music covers themes of “strength and vulnerability,” and that he’s being influenced by club music.

Despite saying he’s got no release dates in mind, he told W Magazine,“I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs. And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic…”