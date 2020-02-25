Frank Ocean to share new track via upcoming vinyl release

Frank Ocean is set to share a new, unreleased track via an upcoming vinyl collection.

The US singer-songwriter and producer, who is due to headline Coachella this April, unveiled an Arca remix of his Skepta collaboration ‘Little Demon’ back in November 2019. Upon its arrival, a pre-order for a special 7″ of the track also went live.

However, a new email from Ocean’s Blonded.co website has now explained that the record will instead contain “a new, unreleased Frank Ocean song”.

The message was sent out to fans who had pre-ordered the vinyl earlier today (February 25) and has since been shared across social media.

ICYMI: those who ordered the Little Demon vinyl have been sent the following message that teases unreleased music to come pic.twitter.com/khJ4hLFpAp — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) February 25, 2020

It’s not yet been confirmed as to when the new song will be available to fans, but new music is likely to emerge ahead of Ocean’s Coachella headline performance.

Back in December 2018, Ocean signed a new record deal with Warner Chappell Music. Earlier last year, he revealed that he’d become interested in “toying with [the] format” of how he’d release material in the future.

“In a lot of the contracts of today with the labels, there’s an expectation to turn in a set amount of albums,” he explained. That’s really an arbitrary limitation. That’s not state-of-the-art.

In terms of evolving his sound, he cited club music as an inspiration and said he would be exploring themes of “strength and vulnerability” in his work.