Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ vinyl on sale again for the first time in years

Frank Ocean is selling vinyl copies of ‘Blonde‘ again for the first time in six years.

The lauded and long-awaited third album from the star came out in September 2016, with Ocean then selling vinyl copies of the album for just 24 hours two months later.

In the years since, those original copies have sold online for thousands, and last night (December 17) saw Ocean take to his Instagram page to direct fans towards his official website, where vinyl copies of ‘Blonde’ were available for purchase alongside other new merch items including t-shirts and posters.

The vinyl copies of ‘Blonde’ come in a gatefold sleeve and include a lyrics insert and poster, while one of the T-shirts features Succession actor and Ocean’s friend, Jeremy Strong.

Head to Frank Ocean’s website here to see the newly-available vinyl.

FRANK OCEAN JUST RESTOCKED BLONDE ON VINYL 😳 pic.twitter.com/Yngw0BBT9x — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 17, 2022

Back in September, Frank Ocean wiped his Instagram, leading fans to assume new music is on the way.

Since the release of ‘Blonde’, just a handful of singles including ‘DHL’ and ‘In My Room’ have arrived. Ocean also shared previously unreleased music to soundtrack his radio show celebrating the ten-year anniversary of 2012’s Channel Orange’ back in July and also dropped ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’ on streaming services earlier this year, with the tracks previously being vinyl exclusives.

However, Frank Ocean is also due to headline Coachella 2023, suggesting he’s got something in the works considering he hasn’t played live since 2017.

He was originally set to play the festival in 2020 alongside Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, until coronavirus forced its postponement.