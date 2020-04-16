Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls announce ‘Live In Newcastle’ live album

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls have announced a new live album titled ‘Live In Newcastle’.

Recorded at the band’s O2 City Hall Newcastle show back in November 2019, the gig took place as part of a tour in support of Turner’s last solo album ‘No Man’s Land’ and saw the singer/songwriter playing two sets per night.

Set to be released on April 24 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records, ‘Live In Newcastle’ features unplugged versions of songs from Turner’s back catalogue as performed by Turner and The Sleeping Souls, as well as “introspective and deeply personal discussions of the material, shedding new light on old favourites”.

Speaking about the nature of his 2019 tour, Turner noted: “The story-telling set that I put together with the Sleeping Souls last year was a new venture, an experiment, a risk, and in the end a huge success – I couldn’t be more proud of the way we found a new angle on my songs and my live show.

“I’m excited that we managed to capture the magic and get it out there for everyone to enjoy.”

You can see the tracklisting for Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls’ ‘Live In Newcastle’ LP below.

1. The Ballad of Me & My Friends

2. I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous

3. Journey of the Magi

4. Substitute

5. Isabel

6. Redemption

7. Reasons Not To Be An Idiot

8. I Am Disappeared

9. Tell Tale Signs

10. One Foot Before the Other

11. The Way I Tend To Be

12. The Opening Act Of Spring

13. Love Forty Down

14. There She Is

15. Don’t Worry

16. Balthazar Impresario

17. Photosynthesis

18. Recovery

19. I Still Believe

20. Be More Kind

Turner has been very active recently in staging virtual gigs and live streams during the coronavirus crisis, with his #IndependentVenueLove online gig series helping raise money for grassroots venues including Southampton’s Joiners Arms and London’s Nambucca.