Frank Turner has announced a special 10th anniversary reissue of his 2011 album ‘England Keep My Bones’.

This commemorative edition of the record, which was Turner’s fourth solo studio album, will be released on June 4 via Xtra Mile Recordings.

As well as the original album, the physical version of the ‘England Keep My Bones’ reissue will also include a bonus disc of unheard demo recordings from the ‘El Paso Sessions’ as well as bespoke new artwork.

Advertisement

The reissue will be presented as a double-disc set, and will be available on 180g vinyl and in a multitude of different colour variants that are exclusive to indie retailers across the world.

The digital version of the ‘England Keep My Bones’ reissue will include 15 additional solo B-sides that were recorded at Old Blacksmiths Studios.

“It’s been 10 years since the album (or one of them) that changed everything in my life: ‘England Keep My Bones’,” Turner said in a new statement about the record. “When we were making it, back in 2011 in Crouch End, I knew it would be special, but had no idea how far it would take me around the world. I’m extremely proud of and grateful for it.

“A decade on, we’re celebrating with an anniversary edition, double vinyl with beautiful new artwork. Vinyl comes in a variety of colours and features the full album plus exclusive demos. I hope you all enjoy.”

You can pre-order Frank Turner’s ‘England Keep My Bones’ 10th anniversary reissue by heading here.

Advertisement

Earlier this month Turner shared ‘The Gathering’, a track featuring Muse drummer Dom Howard and Jason Isbell.