Frank Turner announces details of Lost Evenings IV festival

Frank Turner will play four different shows at The Roundhouse in Camden, North London, for the fourth installment of his ‘Lost Evenings’ festival.

The shows take place from Thursday September 16 to Sunday September 19, with the building’s rooms, bars and outdoor space utilised for additional talks and performances under the name ‘Last Minutes’.

The first night will see Turner play in an acoustic duo with Matt Nasir with support from Grace Petrie and Emily Barker.

Advertisement

The second will see Turner perform material from across his first three albums, ‘Sleep Is For The Week’, ‘Love Ire & Song’ and ‘Poetry Of The Deed’ plus new material. Support on that night comes from Jamie Lenman and PET NEEDS.

The Saturday show will mark the 10th anniversary celebrations of Turner’s fourth album ‘England Keep My Bones’ with support from Nova Twins and The Lottery Winners, while the Sunday show will be a greatest hits set with support from Skinny Lister and Guise.

The Nick Alexander Stage, named after Turner’s longtime friend and a merchandise manager who was killed during the attacks on The Bataclan in Paris in 2016, will be running concurrently across the four days.

Lost Evenings IV was initially due to take place in Berlin last year, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the new shows are cancelled new dates will be scheduled or a refund offered.

“After a thoroughly miserable year for live music – not least having to cancel the Berlin Lost Evenings event last year – I’m ecstatic to say we’re bringing the festival back to where it started, at the Roundhouse London in Camden Town,” Turner said.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a family affair – old friends (Grace, Jamie, Skinny Lister) and new (Nova Twins, Lottery Winners, Pet Needs), and just a huge celebration of what we all missed lately – getting together for a singalong.”

For tickets and more information, visit the Lost Evenings official website here.

Last week, meanwhile Turner told NME that he was once mistaken for the actor Ed Norton by Russian sex workers.

“There’s a part of me that misses those early days when touring was chaos – when we’d jump into a car and drive to a hippy festival in the middle of Lithuania and hit a deer on route after getting extorted by border guards,” he said.