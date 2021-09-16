Frank Turner announces new album ‘FTHC’ and shares single ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’

Frank Turner has announced his new solo album ‘FTHC’ – you can listen to his latest single ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’ below.
The new LP will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘No Man’s Land’, and is set for release on February 11 via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor.
Recorded at Abbey Recording Studios just outside Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro), the record includes the previously released single ‘The Gathering’, which features Muse drummer Dom Howard and Jason Isbell.
Turner has previewed ‘FTHC’ today (September 16) with its latest single ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’.
“It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months,” Turner said in a statement.
“It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”
Turner has also announced details of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls’ ‘The Never Ending Tour of Everywhere 2022’, with Pet Needs and Truckstop Honeymoon set to support. Snuff will also be special guests at Turner’s tour-ending Brixton show on February 27.
Tickets for the gigs go on general sale on September 24 from here, and you can check out the dates below.
January 2022
18 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich
19 – UEA, Norwich
21 – Junction, Cambridge
22 – Gliderdrome, Boston
23 – City Hall, Hull
25 – City Hall, Newcastle
26 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh
28 – Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
30 – SWG3, Glasgow
February 2022
1 – University, Leeds
2 – Tivoli, Buckley
4 – O2 Academy, Liverpool
5 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
6 – Academy, Manchester
8 – Tramshed, Cardiff
9 – HMV Empire, Coventry
11 – Rock City, Nottingham
12 – O2 Academy, Leicester
13 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
14 – Sin City, Swansea
16 – O2 Academy, Bristol
18 – The Forum, Bath
19 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
20 – Dome, Brighton
22 – University, Exeter
23 – The Hexagon, Reading
25 – O2 Academy, Oxford
26 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
Back in June, Turner was handed the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.