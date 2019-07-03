Frank Turner announces new album ‘No Man’s Land’ with first single ‘Sister Rosetta’ – listen

His eighth LP is coming later this summer...

Frank Turner has shared details of his upcoming new album, ‘No Man’s Land’.

The singer-songwriter released his seventh studio LP, ‘Be More Kind‘, in May last year. In a four-star review, NME said of the project: “There’s plenty [of] evidence here that Frank remains one of our most consistently punchy, stirring and chaff-free songwriters – now, finally, with Something To Say Again.”

A little over a year after its arrival, Turner is set to return with a new full-length effort. ‘No Man’s Land’ is due for release on August 16 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records.

The first single ‘Sister Rosetta’ has been shared online, along with the LP’s official tracklist. Song titles include ‘Jinny Bingham’s Ghost’, ‘A Perfect Wife’, ‘The Graveyard Of The Outcast Dead’, and ‘Rescue Annie’.

“It’s bringing together my two main interests in life, which have always been separate from each other – history and songwriting,” Turner says of the new record.

“It’s not telling anyone what to do or how to live or how to be. If there was a crowded field of people writing songs about Princess Kassiani then I would see the argument for me bowing out, but there isn’t.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“No-one else is writing these songs right now. That’s why I want to share these stories.”

The ‘No Man’s Land’ tracklist is as follows:

1. Jinny Bingham’s Ghost

2. Sister Rosetta

3. I Believed You, William Blake

4. Nica

5. A Perfect Wife

6. Silent Key

7. Eye Of The Day

8. The Death Of Dora Hand

9. The Graveyard Of The Outcast Dead

10. The Lioness

11. The Hymn Of Kassiani

12. Rescue Annie

13. Rosemary Jane