Frank Turner announces new album ‘Undefeated’

Frank Turner has announced his new album ‘Undefeated’ and released a new single, ‘Do One’ – listen to it below.

The album, which will be released on May 3, is Turner’s first album back working with an independent label alongside Xtra Mile Recordings. It will be the veteran rocker’s tenth solo album – pre-save/pre-order here.

“There are no clichés about the difficult 10th album, so in some ways, that’s a liberating statement,” Turner said about the forthcoming record. “But at the same time, I have a duty to justify writing and releasing a 10th album. That’s a lot of records for anybody. Also, I’m 42. Which is not a sexy, rock’n’roll age. But all through my career, I’ve been interested in writers like Loudon Wainwright III or The Hold Steady, people who write about adulthood, essentially.”

Advertisement

Today, he also released his new single ‘Do One’, a liberating anthem which sees Turner declare: “I’m still standing up and there’s nothing you can do”. “‘Do One’ is the last song I wrote for the new album, and the first song on that album, as well as the first single,” he said about the single.

“So it’s a summation of what I’m trying to say with this record, a record about survival and defiance, but also one with a sense of fun and self-deprecation. 19 years into my solo career, I’m still standing up and putting out some of my best work. It feels good.” Take a listen below:

Frank Turner’s ‘Undefeated’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Do One’

2. ‘Never Mind The Back Problems’

3. ‘Ceasefire’

4. ‘Girl From The Record Shop’

5. ‘Pandemic PTSD’

6. ‘Letters’

7. ‘East Finchley’

8. ‘No Thank You For The Music’

9. ‘The Leaders’

10. ‘International Hide and Seek Champions’

11. ‘Show People’

12. ‘On My Way’

13. ‘Somewhere Inbetween’

14. ‘Undefeated’

Turner last released music with 2022’s ‘FTHC’, an album which saw him gain his first UK Number One. The record examined his relationship with his trans parent as well as reflecting on Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchinson’s death, which he spoke about with NME.

“It’s a song about grief, loss and suicide, but it’s also a celebration of a life and an individual. It’s about acceptance,” said Turner. “It’s a difficult thing to talk about, but it breaks my fucking heart what Scott decided to do, but he didn’t make a mistake – he made a choice. It’s a choice that I wish he hadn’t made and I wish I could have talked him out of it or whatever egocentric thing I could say about that, but he made a decision and there’s a part of me that wants to recognise my friend’s own sovereignty.

Advertisement

“I want to find a way of being cool with that somehow because it helps me be cool with my friend. I don’t want to be pissed off at him.”