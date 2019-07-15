Frank Turner announces new UK tour

He'll be playing two sets each night

Frank Turner has announced a new UK tour for later this year that will see him play two sets every night.

The folk singer will tour in support of ‘No Mans Land’, his forthcoming album that features an all-female cast of musicians and focuses on the lives of female historical figures.

The tour will see him perform a solo set that is then followed by an unplugged band performance accompanied by the Sleeping Souls.

Turner said of the tour: “I thought it would be good to give the new album some proper attention, so the first set of mine of the night will be a solo run through some of those songs and stories.

“Once the Souls are up with me, we’re playing around with a slightly more stripped back, thoughtful folk approach to some of the older material, which feels different and powerful.”

Check out the tour dates in full below. You can buy tickets from this Friday and a pre-sale takes place from Wednesday.

NOVEMBER

22 – DUMFERMLINE Alhambra Theatre

24 – CARDIFF St David’s Hall

25 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

26 – MANCHESTER Opera House

27 – NEWCASTLE O2 The Academy

29 – BEXHILL De La Warr Pavilion

30– LONDON Alexandra Palace Theatre

DECEMBER

1 – December BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

3 – December LONDON Alexandra Palace Theatre